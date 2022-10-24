U.S. denounces Russia's 'dirty bomb' claim; more than a million Ukrainian homes have lost power

Washington and Kyiv slammed allegations by Moscow that Ukraine is planning to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, calling them "transparently false" and a "pretext for escalation."

Ukrainian forces continue to advance on Kherson, which was illegally annexed by Moscow last month. Russian authorities there say 25,000 residents have been evacuated since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, more than 1 million households in Ukraine are without electricity as Russia continues to attack critical energy infrastructure around the country.