IAEA to inspect Ukraine sites for 'dirty bomb' evidence at Kyiv's request; Russia presses accusation

Russia continues to press its allegation that Ukraine plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb" on its own territory, and says it will take it up with the United Nations. Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced the claim as a "pretext for aggression."

Kyiv has requested a team from the U.N.'s watchdog agency to inspect its nuclear power facilities in order to disprove Moscow's claims.

A "dirty bomb" is made to contaminate a large area with radioactivity, making it harmful or uninhabitable for residents there, without using a nuclear explosion.

Meanwhile, Russia's grip on occupied Kherson is looking increasingly shaky, as Russian authorities there urge civilians to evacuate and encourage any remaining men to join a newly formed local militia to fight against approaching Ukrainian forces.