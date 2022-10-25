Russian court will hear Brittney Griner's appeal Tuesday as WNBA star tries to trim 9-year sentence

US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022.

WASHINGTON — A Russian court will hear WNBA star Brittney Griner's appeal on Tuesday after the American athlete was convicted on drug charges earlier this year.

Griner's lawyers told NBC News before the hearing that the two-time Olympic gold medalist is "quite pessimistic" that the judge will overrule the court's original verdict.

"She hopes there will be some reduction in her sentence," Maria Blagovolina, Griner's lawyer, told Andrea Mitchell of NBC News, adding the 32-year-old athlete will appear in court via video conference.

Griner, who plays professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in February after Russian authorities found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

Her lawyers said Griner only uses cannabis medically and unintentionally packed the cannabis canisters in her suitcase because the professional athlete was in a hurry.

Under Russian law, the charge carried a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. In August, Griner was found guilty and sentenced to nine years. She was also ordered to pay 1 million rubles, approximately $16,301.