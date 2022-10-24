Single-bond ETFs may be the key to revolutionize trading Treasurys

watch now

Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. In August, F/m Investments, a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor, launched three single-bond ETFs: the US Treasury 10 Year ETF (UTEN) , US Treasury 2 Year ETF (UTWO) , and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) . They're the first single-bond exchange-traded funds launched to date. Single-stock ETFs, which began hitting the market earlier this summer, offer traders exposure to the daily performance of one stock. They have been criticized for their greater volatility and for having few benefits for the investor. However, Jared Dillian, senior editor at Mauldin Economics, argued in an August Bloomberg op-ed that single-bond ETFs "will be one of the more successful product launches of the year." These funds give investors a way to easily trade Treasury securities, which are notoriously complicated. Many hedge funds and investors tend to stay clear from bonds, which are associated with messy cash flows and institutional-sized lots, and focus on buying shares of trades on an exchange. According to Alexander Morris, president and chief investment officer at F/m Investments, "bond math is hard." He acknowledged it is off-putting to many to get a 1099 amid coupon and accretion payments. But he said the ETF route gives investors direct access to these bonds while being easier to trade. "It's easier to rebalance, there's no commission in most places when you charge it," Morris told Bob Pisani on CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday. "The market makers have done a great job keeping the spreads tight, often tighter than most folks would get trading the bond itself."

A solution to investing problems

Buying specific Treasury bonds or notes entails opening an account on TreasuryDirect and buying bonds from the federal Treasury Department at auction. Bond futures, an alternative to buying directly, come with associated margin issues and basis risk. With these ETFs, "you're getting access to the U.S. Treasury on-the-run 2 Year. It's a cash bond, there's no leverage, there's no derivatives. It's quite different than a single-stock ETF," Morris said. "In that sense, it's simpler, it's easier," he added. "You get access to what you would buy if you were to go and purchase a 2 year Treasury on its own." On-the-run Treasurys are the most liquid and trade at slight premiums, which is why funds roll over every month. The on-the-run 10 Year underpins much of the global financial infrastructure, from mortgages to car loans. F/m Investments charges 15 basis points for its single-bond ETFs, and the funds distribute dividends monthly. This gives holders a more frequent interest payment than actual U.S. Treasurys, and the ETF structure allows for additional benefits of convenience, liquidity, and tax efficiency. A basis point equals 0.01% "We can plan with the market makers to get really good pricing when that happens, so you're not worried about, 'Are we a good trader?'" Morris said. "You're worried more about are we planning appropriately, and the answer is, given the regularity of auctions, we can do that."

