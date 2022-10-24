The UK's Conservative Party is gearing up for a new leader. Here's what to expect

Britain is preparing to name its fifth prime minister in six years.

LONDON — The U.K. is gearing up to install a new prime minister this week — its fifth in six years — following the sudden resignation of Liz Truss, just 44 days into the job.

Truss' successor will once again be decided by a Conservative Party leadership contest drawn from a short-list of candidates.

This time, however, the process has been fast-tracked into the space of a week, as the party seeks to salvage its credibility and reassure markets after a cataclysmic month of economic turmoil under Truss' government.

Over the weekend, two Tory hopefuls officially threw their hats into the ring for a stab at the top job. Those include frontrunner Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in September's leadership race, and Penny Mordaunt, who placed third.

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who was ousted from office in scandal three months ago — said Sunday he had withdrawn from the race in the interests of party unity, despite having previously claimed to have the necessary backing to enter.

The remaining two candidates have since been rallying around fellow members of parliament (MPs) to amass the minimum threshold of votes required to join the final run-off. Here's how the race is expected to unfold over the coming days — or, potentially, hours.