CNBC Pro

China is an 'attractive market' with 'inexpensive' stocks after big drops, fund manager says giving 3 picks

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO08:07
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso3 hours ago
Goldman Sachs sees path to a soft landing for the economy getting clearer
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs sees path to a soft landing for the economy getting clearer
Jeff Cox2 hours ago
10 ‘babies in the bathwater’ to buy from Evercore ISI, down 40% from pandemic highs
CNBC Pro10 ‘babies in the bathwater’ to buy from Evercore ISI, down 40% from pandemic highs
Patti Domm
Read More