Treasury yields decline as markets ponder future Fed policy

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by around five basis points to 4.1837%. It has had a volatile start to the week, falling early during Monday's trading day before recovering the decline.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.4856% after falling by 1 basis point. An auction of 2-year notes worth a total of $42 billion is due to take place on Tuesday.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.