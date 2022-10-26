LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets set to rise ahead of Australia inflation report
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were poised to rise Wednesday as sentiment overnight improved over the Fed potentially turning less aggressive and ahead of Australia's inflation report.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,410 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,520. That's higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,250.28.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%. The Australian dollar weakened to $0.6382 as investors await inflation data due in the country.
India's market is closed for a holiday. In corporate news, Standard Chartered, Ping An, and SK Hynix are among the companies slated to report earnings Wednesday.
Overnight in the U.S., major indexes rose for a third straight session as bond yields slid. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 337.12 points higher, or about 1.1%, to end at 31,836.74. The S&P 500 advanced 1.6%, closing at 3,859.11. The Nasdaq Composite popped 2.2%, landing at 11,199.12.
"Markets rebounded overnight driven by better earnings reports and speculation that the monetary policy tightening cycle may be nearing its end," analysts wrote in an ANZ Research note, adding that falling consumer confidence and house prices indicate that tightening policies may be starting to reduce demand.
SK Hynix reports third quarter results, misses estimates
SK Hynix reported third quarter operating profit of 1.66 trillion won ($1.16 billion), missing estimates of 1.87 trillion won.
The company also reported a net profit of 1.1 trillion won — citing a drop in demand and price of memory chips.
The world's second-largest memory chipmaker said it would reduce investment in 2023 by more than 50% annually — adding it would decrease production volume of "less profitable products."
Fed December rate hike a 'wildcard' after consumer confidence data, economist says
Tuesday's chilled consumer confidence data from The Conference Board is casting doubt on if or by how much the Fed will raise interest rates after November's meeting, according to Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.
"The Federal Reserve will likely hike rates by 0.75% in November to cool inflationary pressures but the magnitude at the December meeting is a bit of a wild card since strong consumer demand will keep upward pressure on prices," he said following the release on the data. "The biggest risk is the unknown lagged effects from the Fed's cumulative tightening and the economy may not feel the full effects until next year when recession risks are high."
