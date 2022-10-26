Asia-Pacific markets set to rise ahead of Australia inflation report

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were poised to rise Wednesday as sentiment overnight improved over the Fed potentially turning less aggressive and ahead of Australia's inflation report.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,410 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,520. That's higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,250.28.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%. The Australian dollar weakened to $0.6382 as investors await inflation data due in the country.

India's market is closed for a holiday. In corporate news, Standard Chartered, Ping An , and SK Hynix are among the companies slated to report earnings Wednesday.