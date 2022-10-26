New woman says Herschel Walker got her pregnant and drove her to abortion clinic

U.S. Senate candidate and former football player Herschel Walker speaks at the University of Georgia during his campaign rally in Americus, Georgia, October 21, 2022.

A second woman accused Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her to get an abortion after she became pregnant during their relationship.

The unnamed woman's allegation, revealed at a press conference Wednesday afternoon scheduled by attorney Gloria Allred, came weeks after a different anonymous woman said Walker had paid for an abortion in 2009 and pressured her to get a second one two years later.

Walker, who is running for Senate on an anti-abortion platform, has denied the earlier woman's allegations, which were reported by The Daily Beast and The New York Times. Walker denied the latest allegation at a campaign event earlier Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The woman alleges that she had a romantic and intimate relationship with Walker in the 1980s and 1990s. She alleges that after she became pregnant in 1993, Walker drove her to a clinic in Dallas, Texas, to have an abortion — one day after she backed out of getting the procedure on her own.

Among other exhibits, Allred cited alleged love letters that Walker had sent the woman, and a 1992 voicemail that he had left for her, as evidence of their relationship.

Walker's accuser, without revealing her identity, read a statement calling him "a hypocrite" who "isn't fit to be a U.S. senator."

"We don't need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another," the woman said.

The press conference arrived less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Walker hopes to unseat Georgia's incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Polling averages show Walker and Warnock locked in a tight race in Georgia, a key swing state that could ultimately decide which party holds majority control of the Senate.

President Joe Biden narrowly won the Peach State over former President Donald Trump in 2020, and Democrats won both of the state's Senate races in the election, giving the party a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

Walker has expressed support for banning abortion without exceptions, and recently said he has "always been for life."

The first woman to come forward saying she aborted a pregnancy with Walker, who has not been publicly identified, told news outlets that he paid for the termination after she got pregnant while they were dating in 2009.

When she became pregnant again two years later, the woman said Walker again urged her to end her pregnancy, but she refused. The relationship ended in September 2011, and the woman's son was born the following May, the Times reported, citing a paternity suit. The woman told the newspaper that Walker has barely been involved in the life of their now 10-year-old son.

On the campaign trail, Walker confirmed having more children than the one adult son, Christian Walker, whom he has previously publicly acknowledged.

After The Daily Beast first published the woman's allegation that Walker paid for her abortion, Christian Walker tore into his father on social media, accusing his father of being violent, neglectful and unfaithful to his family.

Walker, a former football star, has denied paying for the first woman's abortion or pushing her to terminate the pregnancy, calling it a lie. The woman had supplied The Daily Beast and other outlets with images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a $700 check with his name on it.

When asked about those documents by NBC News, Walker confirmed that the check was his but said he did not know what the money was for.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.