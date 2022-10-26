SEC adopts rules aimed at boosting transparency of fees and performance in mutual funds, ETFs

Federal regulators on Wednesday adopted rule changes intended to make it easier for consumers to understand what they're invested in and how much it's costing them.

Under amendments approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, investment company ads will need to promote "transparent and balanced presentations" of fees and expenses.

Additionally, shareholder reports from mutual funds and exchange traded funds will need to be "concise and visually engaging," according to the SEC.

More from Personal Finance:

How households are preparing for possible recession

These colleges are promising zero student loans

Here's the latest inflation breakdown — in one chart

"A retail investor looking to understand the performance, fees and other operations of a mutual fund or [ETF] may need to sift through extensive financial information," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

"Today's final rules will require fund companies to share a concise set of materials that get to the heart of the matter," Gensler said.