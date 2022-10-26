Treasury yields fall as traders await key housing data

Treasury yields fell again on Wednesday, as markets awaited housing sector data and paid close attention to earnings reports, scanning the numbers for hints about a looming recession.

The 10-year Treasury yield was last down by close to seven basis points to 4.0421%. The benchmark note has come off the 14 year highs it was trading around just last week, when it soared as high as 4.3%.

The yield on the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury was last at 4.4203%, having declined by 4.67 basis points.

Yields and price move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.