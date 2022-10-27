NASA says its annual economic output is triple the agency's budget

Astronauts flying on SpaceX's Crew-5 mission for NASA stand in front of the agency's worm logo during a countdown dress rehearsal on Oct. 2, 2022, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Thursday said its annual economic output is three times the size of its yearly budget.

In a newly released study, NASA looked at fiscal year 2021, in which the agency had over 19,000 employees and a federal budget of $23.3 billion. According the report, NASA missions, research and more "generated a total economic output of more than $71.2 billion," with the agency's work supporting about 340,000 jobs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

"We're trying to point out just how penetrating, and almost incalculable, this [agency's] economic impact is," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told CNBC.

NASA's work in aerospace and space spans from operational programs, such as the International Space Station and Commercial Crew, to its plan to return astronauts to the moon known as Artemis.

And, as effective as NASA's return on taxpayer dollars may seem, Nelson argued that the economic impact report actually undersells the agency's value to the U.S. economy. He cited examples like pharmaceutical research on the space station, calculating soil moisture for agriculture, or using satellites to identify trees that may be diseased and could cause a forest fire.

"Will people understand it? A lot of people won't understand it, and they'll take it for granted," said Nelson, a former U.S. senator for Florida.