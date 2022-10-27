'Unite or die': The UK's new prime minister scrambles to save the Conservative Party

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed his cabinet to include members from across warring factions of the Conservative Party.

LONDON — Britain has a new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, who, in his inaugural speech outside Downing Street, vowed to "unite" the country as it faces myriad challenges.

In doing so, he also pledged to unify the deep divisions within his own ruling Conservative Party — a group on whose support he desperately depends if he's to succeed in his new role.

Sunak told Tories they must "unite or die" Monday, shortly after becoming the party's third leader in two months, following a series of psychodramas that led to the demise of Boris Johnson's and Liz Truss' political careers.

The Conservative Party — which has been in power in the U.K. since 2010 — has grown increasingly fractured since the 2016 Brexit vote, which splintered the party across ideologically opposed factions.

But it has stared into the precipice of oblivion over recent weeks, with Truss' widely-condemned September mini-budget causing the Tories to plummet in opinion polls and sparking chaotic infighting. The party now realizes the consequences of being divided are huge — and potentially fatal.