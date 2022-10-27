Fintech firm Upgrade offers top U.S. savings rate of 3.5% as competition for deposits heats up

Credit-card startup Upgrade is releasing a new savings account with what it says is the country's top interest rate as competition for deposits heats up, CNBC has learned.

The fintech firm's Premier Savings account is being launched Thursday with a 3.5% annual percentage yield, according to CEO Renaud Laplanche. That is higher than any account currently tracked by Bankrate.com, senior analyst Ted Rossman said in an e-mail.

"At 3.5%, we're by far the best savings account in the country," Laplanche said during an interview.

Competition for deposits is beginning to heat up after an era in which banks were flooded with cash and had little reason to raise rates. That started to change as the Federal Reserve embarked on its most aggressive rate-boosting campaign in decades, squeezing borrowers and finally rewarding long-suffering savers.

A year ago, high-yield savings accounts had APYs around 0.5%; now many are over 2%.

The dynamic is closely watched by banking analysts because higher funding costs affect how much the industry stands to benefit from future Fed moves. Even big banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo , have boosted rates for CDs recently, unlike earlier this year when it was mostly smaller institutions raising payouts, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck said in a Sept. 30 note.

"This suggests that deposit-pricing pressure is becoming more widely dispersed across the banking industry as rates move sharply higher," Graseck said. "We believe deposit price competition will continue intensifying from here."

One reason for that is because fintech players are more established now than in previous rate-hiking cycles, and they tend to pay the highest rates, according to the veteran analyst.