Treasury yields rise as traders scan economic data for hints about Fed policy

Treasury yields climbed on Thursday as traders looked to the release of gross domestic product growth and other economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and hints about future Federal Reserve policy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 4 basis points to 4.0590% at around 4:50 a.m. ET. The benchmark note had been declining for the last two days.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was at 4.4389%, having risen by 2 basis points after declining for three consecutive days to start the week.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.