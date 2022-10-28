Bank of Japan sticks to its dovish stance as the rest of the world takes on jumbo hikes

The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes.

The central bank also said it would purchase necessary amounts of Japanese government bonds at a fixed rate in order to keep 10-year JGB yields at 0%.

The announcement is in line with predictions by economists in a Reuters poll, who expected no changes to the central bank's monetary policy despite the Japanese currency hovering at 32-year lows.

"The Bank will support financing, mainly of firms, and maintain stability in financial markets, and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary," it said in its monetary policy statement.