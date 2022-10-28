Treasury yields rise as markets digest GDP report, look ahead to consumer data

Treasury yields climbed on Friday, erasing some of Thursday's losses as markets absorbed stronger than expected gross domestic product growth and looked ahead to personal income and spending data releases.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.9689% at around 4:50 a.m. ET, having risen about 3 basis points after dipping by as much as 11 basis points on Thursday.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by 2 basis points to 4.3482%. It had fallen by around 12 basis points on Thursday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.