'Your loved ones will already be in a state of trauma.' The ramifications of dying without a will

What happens if a loved one dies without a will? Millions of us are bound to find out, as two-thirds of American adults have no will, according to a recent Caring.com study. If a person dies without a will, or intestate, the probate court decides who gets the deceased's property, said certified financial planner Vid Ponnapalli, founder of Unique Financial Advisors LLC in Holmdel, New Jersey. "But while the court distributes the property, it is ultimately up to the survivors to claim their rights to it," he said.

For an intestate situation, the probate court appoints an executor for the estate who will follow a process according to the laws of the state where the deceased lived. "Generally speaking, this process, as a first step, involves identifying the kinship, aka bloodline, of the deceased," Ponnapalli said. "This process can take a lot of time and puts the burden on children to prove to the court that they are your offspring." There is great uncertainty around what the courts will decide in the absence of a will, said Andrew Schwartz, senior vice president of Madison Planning Group in White Plains, New York.

