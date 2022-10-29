Russia halts participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UN-backed deal that reopened Ukraine’s ports to feed countries around the world

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022.

WASHINGTON – Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement brokered earlier this year that reopened Ukrainian ports for agricultural product export.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that it would halt participation, citing retaliation for Kyiv's "act of terrorism" against Russian warships. Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ukrainian armed forces launched "massive air and sea strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the naval base in Sevastopol."

Russia also said British operators helped Ukraine's military carry out the predawn attack, adding that at least 15 drones were involved.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia was using the attack as a "false pretext" for blocking the "grain corridor which ensures food security for millions of people."

"We have warned of Russia's plans to ruin the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Kuleba wrote in a tweet. "I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations."

Before the war, Ukraine and Russia accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports until those shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months.

Ukraine is typically the world's top producer and exporter of sunflower meal, oil and seed, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Ukraine is also the world's seventh-largest wheat producer.