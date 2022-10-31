Education Department overhauls federal student loan system, aiming to make it 'simpler, fairer and more accountable'

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday sweeping new changes to the federal student loan system, including additional consumer protections for borrowers and limits on the amount of interest that can accrue on the debt.

"Today is a monumental step forward in the Biden-Harris team's efforts to fix a broken student loan system and build one that's simpler, fairer, and more accountable to borrowers," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, in a statement.

The new regulations should make it easier for students who've been defrauded by their schools to get their student loans canceled by the government through the borrower defense process, and allows for the Education Department to come to a determination about these requests for relief as a group, instead of requiring each borrower to individually prove that they were sufficiently harmed or misled by their school.

Under the rules, higher education institutions that accept federal student aid will be banned from requiring borrowers to sign mandatory pre-dispute arbitration agreements or to waive their ability to participate in a class-action lawsuit over their borrower defense claim.

The Biden administration will also curb the practice of interest capitalization — in which unpaid interest is added to the borrower's principal.

The public service loan forgiveness program, which allows public servants and those who work for certain nonprofits to get their debt canceled after a decade, will also get an overhaul. Months that previously didn't qualify toward a borrowers' debt relief, including those when they were in a economic hardship deferment, will be counted. Previously ineligible late payments will also now qualify.