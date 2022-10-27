Inflation is making it harder for U.S. households to afford monthly expenses. Here are some tips to help make ends meet

Soaring prices are making it hard for many Americans to afford expenses each month. Costs are rising for nearly every major expense from housing and food to medical care. Employee wages aren't keeping up. Having the money that's coming in each month going out just as fast is becoming increasingly common.

Due to high inflation, the typical American household spent $445 more in September to buy the same goods and services as they did a year ago, according to an estimate from Moody's Analytics.

A little less than two-thirds, 63%, of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in September, up from 57% a year ago, according to a new survey from LendingClub and PYMNTS.com. In the last year, wages have increased by 4.9%, as inflation jumped by over 8.2%, according to the same report.

Many people are having to face tough choices to keep from busting their budgets. Yet, "the more consumers shop judiciously, the more difficult it will be for businesses to raise their prices aggressively," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

Here are some strategies that could help stretch your paycheck.