Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into his Twitter takeover

The Twitter profile page belonging to Elon Musk is seen on an Apple iPhone mobile phone.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 of his trusted Tesla employees, mostly software engineers from the Autopilot team, into his Twitter takeover, CNBC has learned.

Musk, who is CEO of automaker Tesla and re-usable rocket maker SpaceX, completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 28 and made his mark there immediately. He fired the company's CEO, CFO, policy and legal team leaders right away, and has also dissolved Twitter's board of directors.

According to internal records viewed by CNBC, employees from Musk's other companies are now authorized to work at Twitter, including more than 50 from Tesla, two from the Boring Company (which is building underground tunnels) and one from Neuralink (which is developing a brain-computer interface).

Some of Musk's friends, advisors and backers, including the head of his family office Jared Birchall, angel investor Jason Calacanis, and founding PayPal COO and venture capitalist David Sacks, are also involved. So are two people who share Musk's last name, James and Andrew Musk, who have worked at Palantir and Neuralink respectively.

Among the dozens who Elon Musk enlisted specifically from Tesla are: Director of Software Development Ashok Elluswamy, Director of Autopilot and TeslaBot Engineering Milan Kovac, Senior Director of Software Engineering Maha Virduhagiri, a Senior Staff Technical Program Manager Pete Scheutzow, and Jake Nocon, who is part of Tesla's surveillance unit, as a senior manager of security intelligence.

Nocon previously worked for Uber and Nisos, a security company that had a multi-million dollar contract with Tesla to identify insider threats, and monitor critics of the company.

At Twitter, Musk is counting on his lieutenants and loyalists to decide who and what to cut or keep at the social network.

He is also pressing them to learn everything they can about Twitter as quickly as possible, from source code to content moderation and data privacy requirements, so he can redesign the platform.

Musk has billed himself as a free speech absolutist, but has to balance his wishes with laws and business realities. He said in an open letter to advertisers last week as he was taking over the company, "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences."

It is not immediately clear how Tesla employees are expected to split their schedules between the automaker and Twitter.

Typically, when Tesla employees work for other Elon Musk ventures, usually SpaceX or the Boring Company, they can get paid by the other venture as a consultant. Some of Musk's employees have full-time roles at more than one of his businesses. For example, Tesla Vice President of Materials Charlie Kuehmann, is also concurrently a Vice President at SpaceX.

Other times, two Tesla employees told CNBC, Tesla workers are pressured to help with projects at his other companies for no additional pay because it's good for their careers, or because the work is seen as helping with a related party transaction or project.

Tesla is facing more serious scrutiny than ever before around the technology built and maintained by its Autopilot team, namely its driver assistance systems, which are marketed as Autopilot, FSD and FSD Beta.

The SEC, DOJ and California DMV are all investigating whether Tesla or Musk violated laws and misled consumers about Tesla's driver assistance systems, which are still in development and do not make the company's cars self-driving.

Meanwhile, the federal vehicle safety authority, NHTSA, continues to investigate whether Tesla driver assistance systems may have contained defects that contributed to or caused collisions. The way that Tesla marketed these systems on social media, including Twitter, is part of the scope of at least one NHTSA investigation.