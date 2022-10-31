Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Avis, Stryker and more

A customer waits for his car at the garage of Avis Budget Group at the San Francisco airport.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Avis Budget Group – Shares of the budget care rental company jumped 2% following its quarterly results. Avis reported adjusted per-share earnings of $21.70, compared to expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Stryker – The medical technology company fell 5.5% after it reported a miss on the top line in its latest quarterly results. Stryker posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, compared to estimates of $2.23, according to Refinitiv. The company narrowly beat expectations on revenue.

Hologic – Shares of the medical supplier added 7.5% as it beat expectations of analysts' expectations on top and bottom lines for the latest quarter, according to Street Account. For the fiscal year ending September 2023, the company expects earnings per share between $3.30 and $3.60 compared to FactSet's expectation of $3.43, while revenue is expected by the company between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion against the anticipated $3.81 billion.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Shares of the tire company tumbled more than 8%. Goodyear posted quarterly earnings per share of 40 cents on revenue of $5.31 billion. Analysts expected per-share earnings of 55 cents on revenue of $5.36 billion, according to Street Account.

IDEXX Laboratories – The science company with a focus on animals and water added 2.8% in post-market trading as investors looked to earnings coming Tuesday ahead of the market's open.