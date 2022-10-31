Trump asks Supreme Court to block Congress getting his tax returns

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block a judge's order that the IRS give years of his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee later this week.

The request to delay the execution of the judicial order pending a planned appeal came days Trump lost an attempt to reverse the order at a federal appeals court.

"This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President," Trump's lawyers said in their emergency application to Chief Justice John Roberts. The chief justice has authority over such petitions from cases arising from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Trump's lawyers asked the court to act by Wednesday to delay an appeals court ruling that cleared the way for the IRS to deliver the tax returns on Thursday.

The delay would give Trump time to formally ask the high court to hear an appeal of the ruling. But the lawyers also said the Supreme Court could consider Monday's filing itself a request to hear the case.

The filing accused the committee of trying to get Trump's tax returns solely for the purpose of releasing them to the public, and not for a review of IRS audits of presidents, as the House panel has stated.

Trump's attorney William Consovoy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If the Supreme Court grants Trump's application, it could thwart the Democratic-controlled committee from receiving the returns for several more years — at the very least.

A Supreme Court case challenging the order could take months or longer to resolve.

And if Republicans regain majority control in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections, before the Supreme Court case is resolved, they are expected to end the Ways and Means Committee's three-year-long bid to get Trump's tax returns.

That committee has sought Trump's tax records and those of related business entities as part of an investigation of how the Internal Revenue Service audits presidential tax returns. The IRS, which is a division of the Treasury Department, is legally mandated to audit the annual tax returns of sitting presidents.

The committee sued to obtain Trump's federal returns for the years from 2015 through 2020 after then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to comply with the committee's request. The Trump appointee Mnuchin said that the panel did not have a legitimate legislative purpose.