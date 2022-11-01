Asia-Pacific markets mixed ahead of RBA decision, private survey on China's factory activity

Office employees walk in front of the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney on September 4, 2018.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific set to inch higher on Tuesday ahead of Australia's central bank decision and the results of a private survey on Chinese factory activity. The Fed's meeting also begins on Tuesday stateside.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.15% while the Topix also rose 0.23%.The Kospi in South Korea also rose 0.28%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was fractionally lower as analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, according a Reuters poll.