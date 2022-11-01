CNBC Investing Club

Eli Lilly's guidance cut is about the strong dollar, not weakening fundamentals, CEO says

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
David Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Eli Lilly (LLY) CEO David Ricks on Tuesday expressed optimism around the drugmaker's innovation pipeline Tuesday, a stance we share despite the Club holding's cluttered quarterly report issued earlier in the day.

