What Cramer is watching Tuesday — big J&J deal, Lilly guidance light, Biden scolds Big Oil

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Stocks continued their upward gains Thursday with the Dow rising nearly 400 points following a new GDP report that beat expectations.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
What I am looking at Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
- U.S. stock futures higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed October with the best monthly gain (up nearly 14%) since 1976. We sliced and diced the Club stocks in the Dow two ways, here and here. The Federal Reserve begins its two-day November meeting Tuesday. Fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike expected when it wraps up Wednesday. Investors are wondering whether the Fed is going to signal any relief ahead in the magnitude of rate increases.
- Club holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) buys Abiomed (ABMD), premier heart pumping company, in a deal valued at $16.6 billion. J&J is paying a hefty premium: $380-per-share upfront, plus extra $35-per-share if certain milestones are met. Abiomed up more than 50% in the premarket. J&J juiced growth ahead of its separation into two companies: one, pharma and the other, consumer brands. This will raise the growth rate of the MedTech portion of new J&J company.