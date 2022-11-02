CNBC Pro

A top Tesla analyst is keeping his 'underperform' rating on the stock, saying a key argument of the bulls is wrong

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

This new athletic shoe stock could double as its brand becomes a breakout hit globally, UBS says
CNBC ProThis new athletic shoe stock could double as its brand becomes a breakout hit globally, UBS says
Sarah Minan hour ago
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Netflix, Carvana, Exxon, Meta, Apple & more
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Netflix, Carvana, Exxon, Meta, Apple & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
Steer clear of pot stocks as short-term excitement dwindles, Bernstein says
CNBC ProSteer clear of pot stocks as short-term excitement dwindles, Bernstein says
Alex Harringan hour ago
Read More