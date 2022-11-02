Israel's Netanyahu, charged with corruption, is set for a dramatic comeback in 5th election since 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony in Jerusalem, April 13, 2021. Debbie Hill | Reuters

Votes are being counted after Israelis cast their ballots in the country's fifth election since 2019. And with 84% of the results in, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc is on course to win a majority in parliament — which would put the 73-year-old right-winger back at the helm of leadership. This would be a controversial and dramatic comeback for the lightning-rod politician, whom Israelis tend to either love or hate. Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel's history, and is currently charged with multiple counts of corruption with investigations and legal proceedings ongoing. In order to lead the government in Israel, a party has to win a majority of 61 seats — the magic number — in Parliament. If that isn't attainable, the party with the most seats has to negotiate alliances with other parties to form a coalition. So far, with the majority of votes counted, Netanyahu's bloc led by his right-wing Likud party is reportedly set to win 65 out of 120 seats.

The election comes at a time of great polarization for Israel, and heightened fears following a rise in Israeli-Palestinian violence and attacks. The Middle Eastern country of 9.4 million is also facing mounting living costs and inflation at multi-year highs, spurred by geopolitical conflict like Russia's war in Ukraine as well as energy shortages and supply chain issues that are affecting much of the world. And the fact that Israelis are voting for their leadership for a whopping fifth time since September of 2019 reveals a country more divided and politically gridlocked than ever. "The new Israelis Knesset, and most likely Netanyahu's new government, will be much more religious and right-leaning," Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute who was a Knesset member for the centrist-liberal Kadima party, told CNBC. Plesner added however that "there shouldn't be a major shift in the economy, foreign policy or security affairs – rather we expect changes to take place on constitutional matters and on questions of religion and state."

Why so many elections?