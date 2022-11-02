Treasury yields fall as traders await Fed interest rate decision and policy guidance

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield reversed some of Tuesday's gains and was last trading at around 4.5074%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

By 5:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by less than a basis point to 4.0464%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's November meeting where markets expect a 75 basis point interest rate hike and signals about future policy.

The Federal Reserve is expected to remain hawkish and announce the fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike on Wednesday as it continues to push back against persistent inflation.

Data released on Tuesday showed that job openings had surged more than expected in September. This tightness in the labor market has been one of the key drivers of soaring inflation, making this a key figure for Fed policy makers.

Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers' index) reflected that factory activity growth slowed again in October and came close to contracting.

Economic slowdown is one of the main market concerns when it comes to interest rate hikes.

Investors are therefore hoping that the Federal Reserve will also provide some guidance on future policy plans and whether interest rate hikes will slow or pause entirely.

Markets will also gain further insights into the labor market on Wednesday as ADP's employment report is due.