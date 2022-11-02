What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Fed day, AMD signs of life, China hits Estee Lauder

Jim Cramer on Squawk on the Street, June 30, 2022.
What I am looking Wednesday, at Nov. 2, 2022
- U.S. stock futures drop Wednesday ahead of what's expected to be the Federal Reserve's fourth straight meeting of an interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Whether the market's relief rally, which carried the Dow in October to its best month since 1976, can continue may depend on what central bankers signal on future tightening. ADP says October job growth at U.S. companies was 239,000 versus 195,000 expected. The government's monthly employment report will be released Friday, two days after the Fed's decision.
- Signs of life at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)? Data center good. Embedded good. Gaming good, but not sure that stays (Sony tells us PlayStation down 10%). PC down 20%. Data center runs cooler than Intel (INTC). No big exposure to China. While missing lowered expectations in the third quarter, Club holding AMD did see a year-over-year revenue growth. The stock is up 6% in the premarket. Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su on "Mad Money" tonight.