Australia shares down 2% in negative Asia session after Fed signals more hikes ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled further hikes ahead after raising rates by 75 basis points as expected, saying it was "premature" to talk about pausing the tightening cycle.
"We still have some ways to go and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," he said.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was last down 2.23%. The Kospi fell 1.41% and the Kosdaq shed 1.57%. Japan's market was closed for a holiday Thursday. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped around 1%.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 505.44 points, or 1.55% to 32,147.76, and the S&P 500 shed 2.5% to 3,759.69. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.36% to 10,524.80.
The indexes rose earlier in the session on a line in the Fed statement that said "the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."
— CNBC's Patti Domm and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.