Australia shares down 2% in negative Asia session after Fed signals more hikes ahead

A man looks at an electronic board displaying stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled further hikes ahead after raising rates by 75 basis points as expected, saying it was "premature" to talk about pausing the tightening cycle.

"We still have some ways to go and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," he said.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was last down 2.23%. The Kospi fell 1.41% and the Kosdaq shed 1.57%. Japan's market was closed for a holiday Thursday. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped around 1%.