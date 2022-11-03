Russia's economic decline deepens; Putin warns Moscow could pull out of grain deal again

As the war between Russia and Ukraine drags into the fall and winter, the economic repercussions on both countries, and the rest of the world, becomes clearer.

Data released on Wednesday by Russia's Ministry of Economic Development showed the country's downturn continued in September with a deepening contraction evident.

Russia has insisted its economy can weather the storm of international sanctions with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisting earlier this week that "no one could stop" Russia's economy or undermine its political stability.

Russia's economic and political isolation is not absolute, and it recently made a surprise return to the Black Sea grain initiative — a deal brokered with Ukraine by Turkey and the U.N. to enable the export of vital agricultural products like corn and wheat, of which Russia and Ukraine are major producers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that despite Russia's return to the deal, which it had withdrawn from last weekend blaming Ukraine for attacking its Black Sea fleet in Crimea, Moscow "reserves the right to withdraw" from it again if Ukrainian guarantees are not met.

Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack, which some Ukrainian officials blamed on Russian soldiers mishandling their own weapons, and again accused Russia of weaponizing food supplies, a move that was putting many people dependent on such exports on the brink of famine.

After Russia resumed its participation in the deal, Ukraine's president said in his nightly address that "Russian blackmail" over the grain deal had led nowhere. Grain shipments to African countries where there are acute food shortages, such as Somalia and Sudan, will be prioritized now that the deal has been revived, Turkey's president said.