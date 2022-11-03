CNBC Pro

This tech stock is an underrated 'instrumental play' that can jump nearly 20%, Wells Fargo says

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

JPMorgan double-downgrades Qorvo, says chipmaker could lag competitors
CNBC ProJPMorgan double-downgrades Qorvo, says chipmaker could lag competitors
Alex Harring37 min ago
A top Tesla analyst is keeping his underperform rating on the stock, saying a key argument of the bulls is wrong
CNBC ProA top Tesla analyst is keeping his underperform rating on the stock, saying a key argument of the bulls is wrong
Alex Harring
This new athletic shoe stock could double as its brand becomes a breakout hit globally, UBS says
CNBC ProThis new athletic shoe stock could double as its brand becomes a breakout hit globally, UBS says
Sarah Min
Read More