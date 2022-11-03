Treasury yields rise as markets absorb Fed rate hike, assess policy outlook

- As previously expected, the Federal Reserve announced yet another 75 basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday as it continued its battle against persistently high inflation.
- Markets had also hoped for guidance around future interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve, as concerns about the central bank hiking rate by too much too quickly and dragging the U.S. economy into a recession have spread.
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday as markets absorbed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and weighed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on future policy.
The policy sensitive 2-year Treasury was up by around 11 basis points to 4.6846% at 5:30 a.m. ET.
Earlier in the day, it jumped to briefly top 5.1%, according to Refinitiv data, before returning to the levels it was previously trading at. It was not immediately clear why the sudden move happened.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose by around 9 basis points and was last at 4.1553%.
Yields and price move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Treasurys
In his remarks, Powell said that the terminal rate will go higher than expected, and that any talk of rate hikes pausing would be "premature."
However, he left the window for policy change open, saying that the Federal Reserve would consider the impact of its policy on the broader economy.
Markets will gain further insights into the state of the U.S. economy on Thursday, as the ISM's non-manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers' index) report is due. The data reflects whether and by how much activity in the services sector has been growing or contracting.
Elsewhere, the Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points — its largest rate hike in 33 years.