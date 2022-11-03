Treasury yields rise as markets absorb Fed rate hike, assess policy outlook

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday as markets absorbed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and weighed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on future policy.

The policy sensitive 2-year Treasury was up by around 11 basis points to 4.6846% at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, it jumped to briefly top 5.1%, according to Refinitiv data, before returning to the levels it was previously trading at. It was not immediately clear why the sudden move happened.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose by around 9 basis points and was last at 4.1553%.

Yields and price move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.