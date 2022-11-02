LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are flat after a volatile session following the Fed's latest interest rate hike
Stock futures were little changed Wednesday evening, holding losses from the daily trading session after the Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate hike and signaled that no pivot or rate cut is coming anytime soon.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 24 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.13% and and 0.11% respectively. Shares of Qualcomm, Roku and Fortinet slipped after reporting disappointing quarterly results and forward guidance.
Traders had anticipated the central bank's 0.75 percentage point rate increase and initially read the Fed's statement as dovish, sending stocks higher.
Those gains reversed when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it was "premature" to talk about a rate hike pause and that the terminal rate would likely be higher than previously stated.
"We still have some ways to go and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," he said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Wednesday's trading session 416 points lower, or down1.3%, decreasing its significant October rebound. The S&P 500 dropped 2% and the Nasdaq Composite was off by 2.8%.
Markets will likely continue to seesaw until it is clear inflation has cooled off and that the Fed has stopped marching rates higher. Any data that shows the U.S. economy isn't slowing as the central bank tightens policy will likely weigh on stocks.
The next important report is October nonfarm payrolls, set to be released Friday.
"You get a good jobs number, in other words a good unemployment rate that doesn't go higher, then the market is in a lot of trouble," said Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy at Private Advisor Group, said on CNBC's "Fast Money."
Roku, Fortinet slump in after hours trading
This earnings season, investors are watching for any signs that companies may struggle or are seeing a weaker economy going forward. Because of this, some stocks have slumped on disappointing forward guidance with strong earnings.
Roku — Shares of TV streaming platform slipped nearly 20% when the company said it sees fourth-quarter revenues lower than Wall Street expects and a larger adjusted EBITDA loss than anticipated. The company reported third-quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts, with a per-share loss of 88 cents compared to a $1.28 loss, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was $761 million, more than the estimate of $694 million.
Fortinet — Fortinet shed more than 13% after the company's quarterly earnings release showed mixed results. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents on $1.15 billion in revenue, where analysts expected earnings of 27 cents and $1.12 billion in revenue. Billings, however, were in-line with analyst expectations at $1.41 billion.
—Carmen Reinicke
Megacap technology index hit lowest level since July 2020
Technology stocks continue to be hard hit by market volatility and the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.
The NYSE FANG + Index shed 3.6% on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since July 1,2020. It also notched its fifth negative day in six.
The index is comprised of a few key megacap technology companies, including the original FANG stocks, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet. It also includes the next five largest and most highly-traded stocks and ADRs across the tech and consumer discretionary sectors - Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla and Microsoft.
—Carmen Reinicke, Gina Francolla
Stock futures little changed Wednesday evening
Stock futures opened little changed Wednesday evening after a volatile daily session where stocks whiplashed on the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike and commentary about the future of fiscal policy.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up initially then slipped 12 points, or 0.07%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were down 0.15% and 0.20%, respectively.
–Carmen Reinicke