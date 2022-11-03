British pound sinks 2% against the dollar after Bank of England recession warning

LONDON — The British pound on Thursday sank against the U.S. dollar after the U.K.'s central bank said it expected a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

Sterling was trading at $1.1162 at 1:20 p.m. London time, its lowest level since Oct. 21, after starting the session at $1.1418 and falling through the morning.

It came as the Bank of England raised rates by 75 basis points to 3% in its largest single hike for 33 years.

But it also said it expected rates to peak at a lower level than currently priced into financial markets, which is around 4.6%.

"The majority of the Committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the latest Monetary Policy Report projections, further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target, albeit to a peak lower than priced into financial markets," its statement said.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a press conference following the announcement it was "important because, for instance, it means that the rates of new fixed-term mortgages should not need to rise as they have done."