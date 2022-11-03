A submerged buoy-like device is harnessing the sea's 'epic amounts of energy' in Scottish trial

The Waveswing device pictured before it was put through its paces in Scapa Flow, Orkney.

Sea-based trials of a wave energy converter weighing 50 metric tons have produced "highly encouraging results," according to the company behind its development.

On Tuesday, Scotland-based AWS Ocean Energy said the average amount of power its device was able to capture "during a period of moderate wave conditions" came to more than 10 kilowatts, while it also recorded peaks of 80 kW.

In addition, AWS said its Waveswing was able to operate in more challenging conditions, including Force 10 gales.

The piece of kit — which has been described as a "submerged wave power buoy" — has a diameter of 4 meters and stands 7 meters tall.

The Waveswing, AWS Ocean Energy says, "reacts to changes in sub-sea water pressure caused by passing waves and converts the resulting motion to electricity via a direct-drive generator."

Compared to more established renewable technologies, the 16 kilowatt Waveswing is small. Firms like Denmark's Vestas, for instance, are working on 15 megawatt wind turbines.