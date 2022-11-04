CNBC Pro

This global biotech stock could soar 398% in the next year, Morgan Stanley says

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

This tech stock is a 'screaming buy' right now: Ritholtz's Josh Brown
CNBC ProThis tech stock is a 'screaming buy' right now: Ritholtz's Josh Brown
Weizhen Tanan hour ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO12:21
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli4 hours ago
watch now
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
watch now
VIDEO03:13
CNBC ProSalesforce, Kinder Morgan, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Joshua Natoli
Read More