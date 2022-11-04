Here's what we know about the rebound in Chinese stocks this week

Locals wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) line up to enter a specialized hotel for medical observation and quarantine in Zhengzhou city on Nov. 1, 2022.

BEIJING — Chinese stocks rallied this week as investors hoped Beijing would soon relax its stringent Covid policy.

The Shanghai composite gained 5% during the week. The Hang Seng Index notched weekly gains of well over 8%, bouncing back from 13-year lows hit in the last two weeks.

The Chinese government has yet to announce any official policy change. Covid-related restrictions on travel, regular virus testing requirements and other measures generally remained just as tight.

However, the stock rally that accelerated Friday followed multiple unconfirmed rumors of a coming Covid policy change.

"The rally that we saw this morning was primarily triggered by the hope for reopening to happen earlier than expected," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Friday on CNBC's "Capital Connection."

Zhang pointed to a closed-door speech Friday morning by a chief scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention that suggested a transition away from zero-Covid policy could happen soon.

CNBC was unable to verify comments made in the speech. The disease control center and National Health Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.