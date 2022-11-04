Op-ed: High-net-worth investors can amplify their charitable impact with a 'recoverable grant'

Miniseries | E+ | Getty Images

Anyone watching the markets this year knows that it's been a bumpy ride. But investors and the corporate sector aren't the only ones feeling the pinch as financial markets have fallen sharply. With an estimated 33% of all charitable giving taking place in November and December, non-profit organizations will also be hit by a pullback just as economic uncertainties are increasing demand for their services. In times of market turmoil, small-dollar contributions tend to remain constant while major charitable gifts decline as wealthy donors feel the effects of a lower-return environment on their portfolios. Still, many high-net-worth donors remain committed to their high-impact philanthropy. For advisors counseling clients like these, there is a smart tool they can use to support non-profit innovation. It's called a recoverable grant.

A recoverable grant is just what it sounds like — a giving strategy that allows for charitable capital to be "recovered," typically to a charitable vehicle such as a foundation or donor-advised fund, if the non-profit organization achieves its agreed-upon objectives. This return of capital option enables donors to potentially multiply their charitable impact over many years by reusing the same funds for future grantmaking. It is, quite literally, a gift that has the potential to keep on giving. The minimum donation size for these grants tends to start around $25,000, well within reach for many high-net-worth philanthropists, although it can run higher depending on the nonprofit recipient and the nature of the project being funded. These minimums are in place to ensure that the donation is large enough to account for the effort required by the nonprofit to administer, track and report on the grant. There is also typically a one-time fixed fee required at the time the grant is made.

Since recoverable grants are allocated through charitable entities, there are no specific tax implications of the structure and format. Donors can simply take their charitable deduction, if applicable, when the initial gift is made to the charitable entity. Recoverable grants are ideal in specific circumstances. They are well suited for making "catalytic," or seed capital grants that allow nonprofits to stretch beyond the direct services these organizations provide day-to-day. Recoverable grants support getting innovative, novel solutions to entrenched problems off the ground, scaling up successful programs, or helping solve acute and temporary funding gaps.

