CNBC Pro

The market could be anticipating a Republican sweep of Congress in Tuesday’s election

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

New obesity drugs win support of doctors and insurers, which could lift these pharma names even higher
CNBC ProNew obesity drugs win support of doctors and insurers, which could lift these pharma names even higher
Christina Cheddar Berk
Goldman says humanoid robots will be a $6 billion market in 10 years – How to play the growing trend
CNBC ProGoldman says humanoid robots will be a $6 billion market in 10 years – How to play the growing trend
Carmen Reinicke
Nearshoring represents 'a lifetime opportunity' to invest in Mexico, BofA says. How to play it
CNBC ProNearshoring represents 'a lifetime opportunity' to invest in Mexico, BofA says. How to play it
Fred Imbert
Read More