CNBC Pro

A fund manager with 50 years' experience is beating the S&P 500 this year. How he did it and the stocks he's watching

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Warren Buffett's equity portfolio is concentrated in just 5 stocks. Here's what they are
CNBC ProWarren Buffett's equity portfolio is concentrated in just 5 stocks. Here's what they are
Yun Li
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Hedge fund Elliott Management sees world on path to hyperinflation and worst crisis since WWII
CNBC ProHedge fund Elliott Management sees world on path to hyperinflation and worst crisis since WWII
Yun Li
Read More