DOJ plans to monitor elections in these 46 cities and counties to ensure voters aren't harassed

A neon voting sign is displayed on a truck during a midterm campaign election stop by Senator Raphael Warnock in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., November 5, 2022.

The Justice Department plans to monitor polls in two dozen states across the country to ensure no one intimidates voters or otherwise meddles with Tuesday's midterm elections.

The department's Civil Rights Division selected 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Alaska, Florida, Georgia and Nevada, for oversight in both the general election and early voting. The division routinely monitors elections in the field, starting in 1965 when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act.

DOJ monitored polls in 18 states and 44 cities and counties in 2020, by comparison.

Some of the most anticipated races of the election will occur among the states chosen for monitoring. Incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is up against Democratic Rep. Val Demings for U.S. Senate. Georgia voters will choose between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former President Donald Trump's pick, Republican Herschel Walker. And Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., will defend his seat against venture capitalist Republican Blake Masters.

Personnel from the U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Office of Personnel Management will assist the DOJ Civil Rights Division in monitoring efforts and maintaining contact with state and local election officials.

Poll monitoring is part of the division's mission to protect the civil right to vote under the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Civil Rights Acts and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the DOJ.

Here are the states and jurisdictions where DOJ will monitor polls:

Alaska

City of Bethel

Dillingham Census Area

Kusilvak Census Area

Sitka City-Borough

Arizona

Maricopa County

Navajo County

Pima County

Pinal County

Yavapai County

Arkansas

Newton County

California

Los Angeles County

Sonoma County

Florida

Broward County

Miami-Dade County

Palm Beach County

Georgia

Cobb County, Georgia;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

Massachusetts

Town of Clinton

City of Everett

City of Fitchburg

City of Leominster

City of Malden

City of Methuen

City of Randolph

City of Salem

Maryland

Prince George's County

Michigan

City of Detroit

City of Flint

City of Grand Rapids

City of Pontiac

City of Southfield

Minnesota

City of Minneapolis

Hennepin County

Ramsey County

Missouri

Cole County

North Carolina

Alamance County

Columbus County

Harnett County

Mecklenburg County

Wayne County

New Jersey

Middlesex County

New Mexico

Bernalillo County

San Juan County

Nevada

Clark County

Washoe County

New York

Queens County

Ohio

Cuyahoga County

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Centre County

Lehigh County

Luzerne County

Philadelphia County

Rhode Island

City of Pawtucket

South Carolina

Horry County

Texas

Dallas County

Harris County

Waller County

Utah

San Juan County

Virginia

City of Manassas

City of Manassas Park

Prince William County

Wisconsin