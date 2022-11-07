DOJ plans to monitor elections in these 46 cities and counties to ensure voters aren't harassed
- The Justice Department announced it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions among 24 states on Tuesday to ensure voters' civil rights.
- States chosen for monitoring include some of the most closely watched elections of the midterm cycle.
- The department has regularly monitored elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Justice Department plans to monitor polls in two dozen states across the country to ensure no one intimidates voters or otherwise meddles with Tuesday's midterm elections.
The department's Civil Rights Division selected 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Alaska, Florida, Georgia and Nevada, for oversight in both the general election and early voting. The division routinely monitors elections in the field, starting in 1965 when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act.
DOJ monitored polls in 18 states and 44 cities and counties in 2020, by comparison.
Some of the most anticipated races of the election will occur among the states chosen for monitoring. Incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is up against Democratic Rep. Val Demings for U.S. Senate. Georgia voters will choose between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former President Donald Trump's pick, Republican Herschel Walker. And Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., will defend his seat against venture capitalist Republican Blake Masters.
Personnel from the U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Office of Personnel Management will assist the DOJ Civil Rights Division in monitoring efforts and maintaining contact with state and local election officials.
Poll monitoring is part of the division's mission to protect the civil right to vote under the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Civil Rights Acts and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the DOJ.
Here are the states and jurisdictions where DOJ will monitor polls:
Alaska
- City of Bethel
- Dillingham Census Area
- Kusilvak Census Area
- Sitka City-Borough
Arizona
- Maricopa County
- Navajo County
- Pima County
- Pinal County
- Yavapai County
Arkansas
- Newton County
California
- Los Angeles County
- Sonoma County
Florida
- Broward County
- Miami-Dade County
- Palm Beach County
Georgia
- Cobb County, Georgia;
- Fulton County, Georgia;
- Gwinnett County, Georgia;
Massachusetts
- Town of Clinton
- City of Everett
- City of Fitchburg
- City of Leominster
- City of Malden
- City of Methuen
- City of Randolph
- City of Salem
Maryland
- Prince George's County
Michigan
- City of Detroit
- City of Flint
- City of Grand Rapids
- City of Pontiac
- City of Southfield
Minnesota
- City of Minneapolis
- Hennepin County
- Ramsey County
Missouri
- Cole County
North Carolina
- Alamance County
- Columbus County
- Harnett County
- Mecklenburg County
- Wayne County
New Jersey
- Middlesex County
New Mexico
- Bernalillo County
- San Juan County
Nevada
- Clark County
- Washoe County
New York
- Queens County
Ohio
- Cuyahoga County
Pennsylvania
- Berks County
- Centre County
- Lehigh County
- Luzerne County
- Philadelphia County
Rhode Island
- City of Pawtucket
South Carolina
- Horry County
Texas
- Dallas County
- Harris County
- Waller County
Utah
- San Juan County
Virginia
- City of Manassas
- City of Manassas Park
- Prince William County
Wisconsin
- City of Milwaukee
- City of Racine