LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific stocks rise ahead of U.S. midterm elections, more economic data ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose early Monday as investors digest the latest U.S. jobs report and look ahead to the midterm elections.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.8% higher and the Topix gained 0.88%. In South Korea, the Kospi was also up 0.53%. The S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.47% higher in Australia.
China is slated to release trade data later in the day, while Apple suppliers in the region will be in focus as the company warned Covid restrictions in China are hurting iPhone production.
Rising risk appetite soared on Friday with speculation of "conditional" plans for a reopening in China, while officials renewing their stance of sticking by its strict measures is seen to dampen market sentiment.
U.S. and European markets rose on Friday on hopes the Federal Reserve would scale back future interest rate hikes following the latest jobs report, which marked the slowest pace of job gains since December 2020 despite stronger-than-expected growth.
Apple says iPhone production temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions in China
Apple said iPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to a statement Sunday.
The warning could mean the tech company may struggle to meet demand in December as it deals "significantly reduced capacity" at the plant. The company has previously signaled slowing growth in its iPhone business in its earnings report last month.
The warning from Apple comes as China in the past week ordered lockdowns in Zhengzhou, where Apple does the majority of its iPhone production. According to Reuters, employees have fled the facility because of Covid restrictions and outbreaks.
— Sarah Min, Kif Leswing