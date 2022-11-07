Asia-Pacific stocks rise ahead of U.S. midterm elections, more economic data ahead

A man looks at an electric quotation board displaying the Nikkei key index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose early Monday as investors digest the latest U.S. jobs report and look ahead to the midterm elections.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.8% higher and the Topix gained 0.88%. In South Korea, the Kospi was also up 0.53%. The S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.47% higher in Australia.

China is slated to release trade data later in the day, while Apple suppliers in the region will be in focus as the company warned Covid restrictions in China are hurting iPhone production.

Rising risk appetite soared on Friday with speculation of "conditional" plans for a reopening in China, while officials renewing their stance of sticking by its strict measures is seen to dampen market sentiment.