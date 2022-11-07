Georgia opens probe of unmailed Cobb County absentee ballots after lawsuit

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an afternoon update on the Georgia Primary Election at the election command center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 24, 2022.

Follow CNBC's live blog covering Monday's campaigns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Georgia's secretary of state opened an investigation Monday into the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration's failure to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters, after two civil rights groups filed a lawsuit related to that situation.

Within hours of the investigation being announced, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit told NBC News that Cobb County agreed to extend the absentee ballot deadline to Nov. 14.

The probe was announced a day before Election Day, when one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, all of the state's congressional districts and its governor's office are up for grabs.

In the Senate race, polls show a statistical deadlock between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, the former football star who is the Republican nominee. The contest is one of a handful that will decide which party controls the Senate.

In a statement, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office called the unmailed ballots "unacceptable."

"We have opened an investigation and will refer to the State elections board to determine appropriate consequences," the office said.

Raffensperger, who is the state's top election official, is one of the defendants in the lawsuit, along with Cobb County board officials and the state election board.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit Sunday in county Superior Court on behalf of four Cobb County voters.

The suit says the Cobb County Election Board had failed to send absentee ballots in a timely fashion to all voters whose applications for such ballots had been accepted.