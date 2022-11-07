CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs says this AI software stock is one of the few names 'where demand is stable'

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Apple, Costco, DoorDash, Berkshire Hathaway and more
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Apple, Costco, DoorDash, Berkshire Hathaway and more
Michael Bloom3 hours ago
This little-known financial stock could benefit from Apple-PayPal partnership, Bank of America says
CNBC ProThis little-known financial stock could benefit from Apple-PayPal partnership, Bank of America says
Samantha Subin
Wolfe Research says buy this software stock poised to rally 25%
CNBC ProWolfe Research says buy this software stock poised to rally 25%
Samantha Subin
Read More