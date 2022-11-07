U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says attack on husband will affect decision on remaining in leadership

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 22, 2022.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress.

But Pelosi, D-Calif., did not say in that CNN interview whether that means she will leave or stay in the leadership.

Pelosi's comment came as Democrats are battling to remain in control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's mid-term elections.

