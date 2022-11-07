We’re on a ‘highway to climate hell,' UN chief Guterres says, calling for a global phase-out of coal

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking at the COP27 climate change summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. "We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator," he told attendees.

The United Nations secretary general issued a stark warning Monday, telling attendees at the COP27 summit that the world was losing its fight against climate change and repeating his call to phase-out coal by the year 2040.

"We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing," Antonio Guterres said.

"Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible," Guterres, who was speaking in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, added.

"We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator."

Expanding on his point, the ex-prime minister of Portugal said the war Ukraine and other conflicts had "caused so much bloodshed and violence and had dramatic impacts all over the world."

"But we cannot … accept that our attention is not focused on climate change."

While collaboration was needed to bolster peace efforts and end "tremendous suffering," climate change was "on a different timeline, and a different scale."

"It is the defining issue of our age. It is the central challenge of our century. It is unacceptable, outrageous and self-defeating to put it on the back burner."