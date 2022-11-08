AMC Entertainment reports another quarterly loss despite higher revenue

The AMC 25 Theatres in Times Square in New York is seen on Tuesday, July 8, 2014.

AMC Entertainment on Tuesday reported another quarterly loss despite higher revenue from a year ago, as it spent more on operational costs.

The world's largest movie theater chain is contending with a massive debt load, dilution of its stock and a film release schedule short on blockbusters. While the summer box office was strong, August and September were more tepid, as studios released fewer films on the big screen.

For the period ended Sept. 30, the company's net loss increased slightly to $226.9 million compared to the same period last year. Still, AMC said its overall per-patron metrics were up when it came to admissions revenue and increased consumer spending on food and beverages at its theaters.

Here's what the company reported, versus what Wall Street expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts:

Loss per share: loss of 22 cents adjusted vs. a loss of 26 cents expected

Revenue: $968 million vs. $961.1 million expected

The company's stock was down about 5% in after-hours trading.

AMC has been working to lighten its debt load. In October it refinanced and paid down some of its debt, extending its maturities out to 2027, after completing a $400 million private offering.

The company came back from the brink of bankruptcy in 2021 thanks to millions of retail investors who turned its shares into a meme stock. Since then, AMC has devised several plans to raise more capital to pay down its debts and invest in acquisitions, theater upgrades, a popcorn business and even a gold mine.

While AMC has a significant war chest of cash, it continues to spend more than it makes each quarter on operations including concession costs, film exhibition costs and rent. The company said it burned more than $179 million in cash during the third quarter.

In September, AMC issued a dividend to all common shareholders in the form of preferred shares called "APE." But the company was unable to fully capitalize on selling off these new shares before investors pulled their support, analysts say.

The company said it will sell up to 425 million of these preferred shares. As of Tuesday, it sold roughly 14.9 million shares, which raised net proceeds of about $36.4 million.

Audiences have returned to cinemas in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and are spending more than ever on tickets and popcorn. However, the lack of steady theatrical releases will weigh heavily on the industry during the final months of the year.

The domestic box office tallied $1.95 billion in ticket sales between July 1 and Sept. 30, down 31% from 2019 levels. The box office also saw fewer wide releases during the period compared with pre-pandemic times, with only 19 films debuting in more than 2,000 locations during their opening weekends, down 24% from 2019.

Theaters are expected to see a stronger slate of film releases in 2023, and AMC should be able to ride out the lack of releases until then because of its significant cash stockpile.

Shares of AMC have declined nearly 80% since January and hit a 52-week low on Monday, slipping to $5.17 a piece, ahead of the company's earnings report Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.